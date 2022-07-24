Advertisement

Passenger dies in rollover crash in driver’s yard in Aloha

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash in the driver’s own yard in Aloha on Saturday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Road. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had rolled over and a passenger dead. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened in the yard of the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.

