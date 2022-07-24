PPB officer shoots and kills armed suspect in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An armed domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a Portland Police Bureau officer early Sunday morning, PPB said.

PPB said just after midnight Sunday, officers responded near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street for a man and woman fighting. While attempting to arrest the man, he fired a shot. An officer returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

PPB said per policy, homicide detectives are investigating. They are expected to be on the scene for several hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. If anyone has any information and has not already spoken to police, you’re asked to contact detective Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or detective Anthony Merrill at anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-197823.

“I’m glad our officers are okay, and this highlights how dangerous this job can be,” PPB chief Chief Lovell, who responded to the scene, said.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office was notified of this incident.

My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all who were impacted by last night's officer-involved shooting. This incident is being thoroughly investigated under the leadership of the DA's office. I look forward to hearing their findings. https://t.co/7qe40yEyow — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 24, 2022

As part of the use of force review process, PPB will conduct an internal review of the entire incident. This includes the initial response, resources requested, tactics used, and post shooting actions. The case will go before the Police Review Board, which is composed of community members, PPB members, and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

PPB said more information will be released when appropriate.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.