Search underway for suspect who hit officer and elderly woman in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a suspect who hit and injured an officer and another person in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.

PPB said just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a public safety support specialist (PS3) responded to a stolen vehicle in the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When the PS3 arrived at the blue pickup truck, he saw people around it. With the vehicle possibly being occupied, he called for an officer to respond.

.@PortlandPolice are searching for a vehicle theft suspect who ran over and injured a police officer. The suspect also hit another car near SE Powell and 154th, injuring those inside. We’re waiting to learn more about the suspect but he is considered dangerous. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6SPFLiumc9 — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) July 24, 2022

PPB said during the investigation, the suspect drove away and hit the officer. The officer was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hit another car with two people inside. An elderly woman who was a passenger was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

More officers responded and found the stolen pickup truck, but the suspect ran away. Officers established a perimeter and are searching the area from Southeast 148th Avenue to Southeast 152nd Avenue from Southeast Division Street to Southeast Stark Street. The air support unit, K9 officers and Gresham Police Department officers have also responded.

Massive search appears to be underway as @PortlandPolice have officers stationed over many blocks from Powell to Main and 148th to 162nd. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/KdNn5Prt26 — Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) July 24, 2022

“I was upset to hear about the injury to our officer and am thankful he is alive,” PPB chief Chuck Lovell said. “I am also thankful to the officers who are working diligently to attempt to locate and arrest this suspect. This is another example of how dangerous our work is and highlights the commitment these officers have to serving the community.”

The PPB major crash team has also responded to investigate the two hit-and-runs. Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed from Southeast 152nd Avenue to Southeast 156th Avenue.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-198085.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.