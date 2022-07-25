Advertisement

10 Barrel Brewing is adding wine to its lineup

Awarding-wining 10 Barrel Brewing is now adding canned wine to its lineup!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Awarding-wining 10 Barrel Brewing is now adding canned wine to its lineup!

Launching 10 Barrel Wines in May, the brand is excited to offer a sparkling rose and white to pair with any meal or event. The wine is available now at their pub locations and will be available later this summer at Safeway and Albertsons.

You can check out 10 Barrel Brewing online by clicking here.

