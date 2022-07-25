2 dead, 1 hospitalized after high-speed crash on Hwy 30

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died and one person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Highway 30 near milepost 12. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra was speeding when it left the roadway and struck a parked black Audi AA8 that was occupied by two people. The GMC then struck two more parked vehicles, a power pole, went over an embankment and struck the front porch of a home, according to OSP.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 24-year-old Kody Hansen, of Warren, and the driver of the Audi, identified as 45-year-old Dale Herren, of St. Helens, were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Audi was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway 30 was closed for about five hours during the crash investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau, Scappoose Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation helped OSP at the crash scene.

