82-year-old man dies after being hit by driver in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Saturday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the crash on Southwest Gaarde Street, west of Southwest Pacific Highway. Police said officers learned a 62-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on SW Gaarde when she hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 82-year-old Procoro Hidalgo-Lazaro, of Tigard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained and the scene and is cooperating with investigation. It does not appear that speed or impairment are factors in the crash, according to police.

Police said investigators believe the glare of the sun may have been a contributing factor. Police also said Hidalgo-Lazaro was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver is not being charged with a crime or identified at this time.

