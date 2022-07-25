Advertisement

82-year-old man dies after being hit by driver in Tigard

Tigard Police
Tigard Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Saturday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the crash on Southwest Gaarde Street, west of Southwest Pacific Highway. Police said officers learned a 62-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on SW Gaarde when she hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 82-year-old Procoro Hidalgo-Lazaro, of Tigard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained and the scene and is cooperating with investigation. It does not appear that speed or impairment are factors in the crash, according to police.

Police said investigators believe the glare of the sun may have been a contributing factor. Police also said Hidalgo-Lazaro was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver is not being charged with a crime or identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open
New Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open in Portland
Portland General Electric shares tips on saving money, staying cool in the heat
Portland General Electric shares tips on saving money, staying cool in the heat
New Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open
New Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open
Portland General Electric shares tips on saving money, staying cool in the heat
Portland General Electric shares tips on saving money, staying cool in the heat