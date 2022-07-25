Advertisement

Belmont Street shooting victims identified

Homicide victim Dante Emanuel Hall
Homicide victim Dante Emanuel Hall(Family)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Southeast Belmont Street, just before 3 a.m. July 17, that left two people dead.

When officers arrived, they found two victims later identified as 34-year-old Dante Emanuel Hall, who was found dead at the scene, and 24-year-old Victoria Brown, who was injured and died later at the hospital.

A medical examiner determined the causes of death to be gunshot wounds for both victims and ruled the deaths as homicides.

This shooting was one of three that Sunday night in Portland.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Two more lives were lost in Portland as police investigate three more shootings within 30...
3 shootings within 30 minutes in Portland Sunday, 2 dead

Latest News

Two-alarm fire destroys two homes in Seaside, cause under investigation
Two-alarm fire destroys two homes in Seaside, cause under investigation
Rescuers searching for paddleboarder at Frenchman’s Bar Park.
Medical examiner identifies 28-year-old man who drowned at Frenchman’s Bar
OSP File Image
Josephine County crash on Hwy 260 leaves man dead
KPTV File Image
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after high-speed crash on Hwy 30