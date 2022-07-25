Belmont Street shooting victims identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Southeast Belmont Street, just before 3 a.m. July 17, that left two people dead.

When officers arrived, they found two victims later identified as 34-year-old Dante Emanuel Hall, who was found dead at the scene, and 24-year-old Victoria Brown, who was injured and died later at the hospital.

A medical examiner determined the causes of death to be gunshot wounds for both victims and ruled the deaths as homicides.

This shooting was one of three that Sunday night in Portland.

