Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death by ex-wife at worksite, authorities say

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - The ex-wife of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker is accused of stabbing him to death at a work zone, according to authorities.

Illinois officials said IDOT worker Edward Stallman was in an altercation with his ex-wife, 41-year-old Alexis Stallman, when she stabbed him, resulting in his death.

In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it had investigated what was first thought to be a crash death at a work zone in Murphysboro, Illinois, on July 20.

The officers reportedly determined Edward Stallman’s death was a murder later based on the injuries to the victim’s body.

Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez told KFVS both Alexis and Edward Stallman had reportedly been in a virtual family court hearing before the ex-husband’s death.

Cervantez said the evidence shows that Alexis Stallman drove out to the worksite, where she and her husband got into an altercation. He said there was some confusion in whether it happened in the vehicle or at the job site.

What’s not confusing, Cervantez says, is how Edward Stallman died. An autopsy revealed he’d been stabbed in the chest with some kind of blade.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Alexis Stallman has been charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

She is being held at the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $2 million.

Alexis Stallman is scheduled to make a first appearance before the court on July 22.

If convicted, she faces up to 60 years in prison.

