Former Portland police officer pleads guilty to assault charges while employed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A retired Portland police officer has pled guilty to charges of assault and misconduct while employed by the bureau.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Scott Groshong, 52, was working undercover surveillance during a mass demonstration near Northwest 6th Avenue in June 2020. Groshong, who was in an unmarked police van, witnessed a business being burglarized and a man taking an item from the business. Using the van, Groshong proceeded to drive into the man, causing “serious physical injury” according to the D.A.’s office.

The incident occurred at Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street and was captured on video by a nearby resident.

Following the collision, Groshong neglected to report the incident to a supervisor, in a police report, or to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

On Monday, Groshong pled guilty to charges of third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct. Groshong was sentenced to three years’ probation, 80 hours of community service, and had his Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training revoked.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.