HazMat crews respond to ammonia leak in Forest Grove

Road closure on 24th Avenue in Forest Grove
Road closure on 24th Avenue in Forest Grove(KPTV)
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews responded to a hazardous materials incident in Forest Grove on Sunday evening.

At about 10:16 p.m., Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said crews were investigating an ammonia leak in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue. Crews worked through the evening to stop the leak, as well as safely ventilate the product that leaked.

Crews closed 24th Avenue between Yew Street and Quince Street during the response. Residents and businesses in the area were asked to remain indoors.

Forest Grove Fire briefly reopened 24th Avenue at 5 a.m. on Monday, but closed the street again just before 7 a.m. due to the strong ammonia odor.

Forest Grove Fire said there was no health hazard at this time. If you do have severe breathing difficulty you are asked to call 911.

