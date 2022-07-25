HEAT WAVE THROUGH AT LEAST SATURDAY, THIN SMOKE POSSIBLE

It’s a hot Monday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, with the exception to some of our coastal communities. As of the 3:00 P.M. observation, PDX has already reach 94 degrees. We’re about 6 degrees warmer than this time yesterday, and will finish up the afternoon around 97-99 degrees. Skies are clear, and will remain that way inland through most of tomorrow.

Our hottest days of the week should be Tuesday-Thursday as the heat ridge builds overhead. Temperatures will soar to around 100 degrees, with overnight lows barely dropping into the 60s. Mother Nature is throwing a bit of a curveball at us though. A large wildfire is burning near Yosemite National Park in California called the Oak Fire. Upper level winds will send some of that wildfire smoke from California across Oregon between tomorrow & Wednesday. Based off of high resolution computer models, we probably won’t see hazy skies until late Tuesday. Don’t be surprised if it arrives earlier though. This will lead to a couple of hazier days Wednesday and Thursday. Smoke will be thin and shouldn’t reduce our surface level air quality too much, but we’ll keep a close eye on it and let you know if that changes. If the smoke turns a bit thicker, highs will struggle to hit 100 degrees.

I’m confident the heat wave will continue through Saturday, but a minor cooling trend will be taking place. It’s possible we’ll have one more afternoon in the low 90s on Sunday. By early next week, our temperatures will trend back into the mid 80s, which is much more normal for this time of year.

There’s no sign of significant rain for the next 10 days. Stay cool out there!

