HEATWAVE IS HERE

FOX 12 7-Day Forecast
By Andy Carson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:03 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The heatwave is on and will stay on through the month of July. No record highs, maybe a tie tomorrow, but a long streak of hot weather. We are under an excessive heat warning for most of the week. It will be sunny to mostly sunny all week, today’s high will reach 97 degrees. 

Tomorrow through Thursday around 100 to 101. Ninety-nine for the high on Friday. A slightly cooler weekend in store for us, 92 on Saturday and then a more comfortable Sunday with a high of 88. 

Unfortunately we won’t see nice cooling overnight, we will only drop to the mid to upper 60s. In fact as I write this at 3:45 this morning, it’s 70 degrees at PDX.

