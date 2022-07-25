Advertisement

Josephine County crash on Hwy 260 leaves man dead

OSP File Image
OSP File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 15 left a man dead Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 10 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel were called to a crash when they found a black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle crashed. The driver, 37-year-old Aaron Cizek of Wilderville, left the roadway while turning a corner and hit a tree. Cizek was found dead at the scene.

Highway 260 was reduced to one lane for about two hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after high-speed crash on Hwy 30
10 Barrel Wine
10 Barrel Brewing is adding wine to its lineup
10 Barrel Brewing is adding wine to its lineup
Road closure on 24th Avenue in Forest Grove
HazMat crews respond to ammonia leak in Forest Grove