Josephine County crash on Hwy 260 leaves man dead

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 15 left a man dead Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 10 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel were called to a crash when they found a black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle crashed. The driver, 37-year-old Aaron Cizek of Wilderville, left the roadway while turning a corner and hit a tree. Cizek was found dead at the scene.

Highway 260 was reduced to one lane for about two hours.

