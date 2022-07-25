Local hardware stores prepare for scramble to buy AC units

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During last year’s deadly heatwave, Ankeny Hardware’s owner, Norman Chusid, said there was a three-hour wait time to get into his store to buy an air conditioning unit. He is again preparing for those crowds.

“A lot of people have central air, and if it’s broken trying to get a service person now is impossible. They’re like two to three weeks out,” said Chusid. “Or they’re in an apartment and maybe the central air broke or there is no central air.”

Chusid says he ordered 600 units back in the winter to keep on hand for the summer months. One customer shopping at Ankeny Hardware on Monday says he bought one because the temperature in his office is unbearable without AC, and he had bad luck at several other stores first.

“Home Depot -- I went in a couple of different times and they didn’t have them,” said Southeast Portland resident Joe Gruber. “I checked multiple locations. I know that I can’t work in this office until it’s cooler so I’ve just been working in coffee shops and at home.”

Chusid says given the chaotic nature of last year’s deadly heatwave in the Pacific Northwest, his customers aren’t taking any chances, and he will not be surprised if the several hundred AC units sell out by next week.

“Oh, we’ll be out. Last week in three days we sold almost 80.”

Chusid says while it is hard work to keep up with the demand for AC units during the summer, he knows how important it is, especially for vulnerable populations who may be at risk for heat-related illness. He also suggests changing the filter in portable or window AC units every few months if they’re being used frequently.

