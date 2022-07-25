Medical examiner identifies 28-year-old man who drowned at Frenchman’s Bar

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The man who drowned while paddleboarding at Frenchman’s Bar last week has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On July 18, at around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a man ended up in the water before going under and not coming back up. Vancouver police said two kids were with the man and made it back to shore to call 911.

The body of the man, identified as 28-year-old Jason Karr, of Hillsboro, was located shortly before 10 p.m. by a dive team.

The medical examiner determined Karr’s cause of death to be drowning and was an accident. No additional details were released.

