New Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bridge City is growing. A new project, the Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge is scheduled to open on Sunday.

Named in honor of Congressman Blumenauer, the bridge is designed to connect two of Portland’s fastest growing neighborhoods.

“It’s really for me a dream come true and I think it’s going to be a significant addition to the Portland landscape for decades to come.”

The 475-foot-long bridge passes over seven lanes of I-84. It provides a safer path for people on foot and bikes to get from the central Eastside to the Lloyd neighborhood.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will host a community gathering on Sunday to celebrate the Bridge’s opening. The event will kick off at 8 a.m. and last until 10 p.m.

