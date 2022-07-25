Portland metro under excessive heat warning this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The heat wave is here and boy could you feel it Sunday afternoon and evening. It’s looking like we’ll be topping out in the low 90s for our high temperature at Portland International Airport under sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will be warmer than last night, but still not in the uncomfortable range. Starting Monday night is when things will start to get rough.

Portland will be in the upper 90s tomorrow, and it’s still looking likely that we’ll see three days in a row of triple digit temperatures-- Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll be right around 100 on Friday, too, so that could turn into a four-day streak.

The Portland metro area, Salem, Columbia River Gorge and Lower Columbia Basin are under an excessive heat warning through Friday. Other areas west of the Cascades with the exception of the beaches are under a heat advisory.

Things will get very hot east of the Cascades as well. Portions of central and eastern Oregon are under an excessive heat watch Tuesday through Friday with high temperatures likely exceeding 100 degrees.

The fact that we don’t have a dry east wind during this extended heat wave doesn’t help our overnight temperatures or relative humidity, because we’ll still be pulling in some moisture from the coast. You’ll feel it most in the evenings. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings we may struggle to dip much below 70 degrees in the metro.

Be safe and consider staying somewhere air conditioned this week if you don’t have it at home!

We’ll still be hot Saturday and Sunday, but more reasonable with temperatures expected in the low 90s and upper 80s.

