Portland police release data from stolen vehicle operation

PPB recovered items from sting operation.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released details from a July stolen vehicle sting operation in southeast Portland.

The operation took place over two weeks primarily in the Jade District between Southeast 82nd Avenue, 92nd Avenue, and Powell Boulevard. In addition to standard patrol officers, several operations utilized air support, K9 officers, and assistance from Public Safety Support Specialists. One operation was also done in partnership with the Gresham police.

PPB recovered items from sting operation.
PPB provided sample numbers from the July 19 operation:

  • Stops / Encounters: 26
  • Stolen Vehicles: 12
  • Arrests: 29
  • Warrants Services: 37
  • Citations Issued: 5
  • Vehicles with Drugs Encountered: 3
  • Gun Recovered: 1
  • Vehicles Eluded: 7
  • Vehicles Towed: 17
  • Drivers with no valid driving privilege: 15
  • Vehicles with no valid vehicle insurance: 16

PPB says the Strategic Services Division will evaluate the results from the operation and look for any particular trends to potentially redirect resources.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

