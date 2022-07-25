Portland police resources taxed with two large responses Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Because of the officer-involved shooting and the search for a car theft suspect on Sunday morning, Portland police said its resources were stretched thin.

More than 50 units responded to the search for the car theft suspect, including the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham police. But even with other agencies on scene, it was still a taxing night for PPB officers.

A spokesperson for the bureau said their night crew had to stay on later and their morning crew had to start earlier.

“We’re pretty thin,” David Baer with PPB said. “A lot of people were out last night for the officer-involved shooting at 140th and Division. The afternoon shift was held over and got off late and they’ve been called in early again today. A lot of the people here today that are processing this crash and are working this incident were also working on the officer-involved shooting last night. People are pretty tired but it’s one of those things, you’ve got to come in when the phone goes off. We’re here and we hope to catch the suspect and we hope our officer makes a great recovery.”

Just last week, 16 new officers were sworn into the bureau.

Mayor Ted Wheeler is still looking to fill 200 more open officer positions. That hiring push is looking optimistic. PPB said they have a diverse background of applicants, and more this year then they had in 2021.

