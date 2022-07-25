Sheriff: Man playing basketball at Covington MS robbed at gunpoint, 2 suspects arrested

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened at Covington Middle School in Clark County on Friday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported he was playing basketball with his sister and friends at the middle school, located at 11200 Northeast Rosewood Avenue, when he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspects took the man’s car keys and drove away with his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was able to describe the five suspects. The suspects were not immediately located. A nearby surveillance camera captured images of the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday morning, the robbery victim’s vehicle was found by Oregon State Police in Clackamas County after it had crashed. No one was found inside the vehicle, but the sheriff’s office said people were seen leaving in a red Hyundai sedan. More surveillance images were captured by OSP.

Later on Saturday, at about 9:15 p.m., Vancouver police officers located a red Hyundai sedan stolen out of Oregon. The vehicle was stopped in the Covington neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the responding deputies recognized two of the occupants in the Hyundai as being suspects in the robbery. In total, three people were taken into custody from the stolen Hyundai. Two firearms were found inside the vehicle and seized.

The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Nehemiah Rick Nimo, 19-year-old Terrence Shane Taylor and a juvenile were arrested. Nimo is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The juvenile was booked for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Taylor was booked for second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.