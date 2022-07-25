Texas turbine catches fire after lightning strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A wind turbine in Texas caught fire, according to a man who started recording video of the incident.

Brent Havins told Fox News Digital that he was working at a nearby cell tower when a lightning strike struck a wind turbine in Crowell, Texas. He then grabbed his phone and started recording what he observed.

Later, as the wind turbine was whirling, it caught fire, sending spirals of smoke into the air.

As more of the turbine’s blades caught fire, they began to fall off and eventually stopped spinning altogether.

