Two-alarm fire destroys two homes in Seaside, cause under investigation

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two homes were destroyed following a two-alarm fire in Seaside early Monday morning.

At about 4:19 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue were called out to a house fire at 961 4th Avenue. The fire engulfed a neighboring home at 951 4th Avenue and caused some damage to a home across the street at 960 4th Avenue.

City officials said at least five propane explosions happened while crews were trying to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Highway 101 was closed while the fire was active. Both 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue between Holladay and Highway 101 will be closed until the scene is cleared.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said two people, a man and a woman, were taken into custody on outstanding warrants by the Seaside Police Department during the course of the fire response. No additional details were released.

