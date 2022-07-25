Advertisement

Two-alarm fire destroys two homes in Seaside, cause under investigation

Two-alarm fire destroys two homes in Seaside, cause under investigation
Two-alarm fire destroys two homes in Seaside, cause under investigation(City of Seaside)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two homes were destroyed following a two-alarm fire in Seaside early Monday morning.

At about 4:19 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue were called out to a house fire at 961 4th Avenue. The fire engulfed a neighboring home at 951 4th Avenue and caused some damage to a home across the street at 960 4th Avenue.

City officials said at least five propane explosions happened while crews were trying to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Highway 101 was closed while the fire was active. Both 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue between Holladay and Highway 101 will be closed until the scene is cleared.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said two people, a man and a woman, were taken into custody on outstanding warrants by the Seaside Police Department during the course of the fire response. No additional details were released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open
New Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open in Portland
Portland General Electric shares tips on saving money, staying cool in the heat
Portland General Electric shares tips on saving money, staying cool in the heat
New Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open
New Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge to open
Portland General Electric shares tips on saving money, staying cool in the heat
Portland General Electric shares tips on saving money, staying cool in the heat
Tigard Police
82-year-old man dies after being hit by driver in Tigard