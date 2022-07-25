Vancouver police identify persons of interest in house party shooting

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police released more information on persons of interest they want to question about a shooting a few weeks ago.

Vancouver police released four photos on Monday of the people they are looking for but did not release their names or how they might be connected to the shooting.

Amadou Keita, 18, and Alexander Castagnola, 19, were both shot and killed at a large house party in the 3600 block of East 11th Street, according to police.

The shooting reportedly happened after a fight between party attendees escalated.

One neighbor told FOX 12 she heard four gunshots, people running, then the sound of police sirens.

“They were really fast, so they were like pop, pop, pop, pop,” nearby neighbor Kay said. “It was just like nothing I heard before, so I knew it wasn’t fireworks.”

No information on the shooting suspects has been released at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at (360) 487-7399.

