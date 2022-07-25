Advertisement

Vancouver police identify two of four witnesses at deadly house party shooting

Suspects wanted in Vancouver deadly shooting.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department has identified two of four witnesses in a deadly house party shooting, the agency confirmed Monday night.

Four photos were released Monday morning as investigators seek to locate people who witnessed the deaths of Amadou Keita, 18, and Alexander Castagnola, 19, both shot and killed at a large house party in the 3600 block of East 11th Street.

The shooting reportedly happened after a fight between party attendees escalated.

One neighbor told FOX 12 she heard four gunshots, people running, then the sound of police sirens.

“They were really fast, so they were like pop, pop, pop, pop,” nearby neighbor Kay said. “It was just like nothing I heard before, so I knew it wasn’t fireworks.”

No information on the shooting suspects has been released at this point.

Anyone with information or recognize the people of interest is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at (360) 487-7399.

