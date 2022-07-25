Advertisement

Water rescue called off at Hagg Lake after swimmer does not resurface

A boat ramp at Hagg Lake, Oregon
A boat ramp at Hagg Lake, Oregon(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A water rescue Monday afternoon at Hagg Lake has been called off for the night due to “heat concerns,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was swimming in the lake around 2:30pm, when he sank below the surface and did not reappear. His family who were present at the time called 911 when they couldn’t find him.

Crews planed to resume the search Tuesday morning at sunrise.

Boaters were being asked to avoid the area.

