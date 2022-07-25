Water rescue called off at Hagg Lake after swimmer does not resurface

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A water rescue Monday afternoon at Hagg Lake has been called off for the night due to “heat concerns,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was swimming in the lake around 2:30pm, when he sank below the surface and did not reappear. His family who were present at the time called 911 when they couldn’t find him.

Crews planed to resume the search Tuesday morning at sunrise.

Boaters were being asked to avoid the area.

