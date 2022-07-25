Advertisement

Woman dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in Skamania County

Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A woman has died following a motorcycle crash in Skamania County on Sunday night.

The crash happened on State Route 14 just after 7:30 p.m. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SR-14 when they went off the roadway and struck an embankment. The motorcycle came to a rest in the westbound lane.

The operator of the motorcyclist, a 57-year-old woman from Longview, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest where she later died.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. WSP said it’s not known at this time is drugs or alcohol were involved.

