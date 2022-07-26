11 people arrested in Vancouver after police focus on retail thefts

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Because of the recent rise in retail theft, the Vancouver Police Department partnered with multiple retailers for an operation that resulted in 11 arrests on two different days.

On June 28, VPD worked with four retailers for four hours and arrested three people. On July 20, it worked with eight retailers for eight hours and arrested eight people. Police also seized two stolen cars and recovered stolen property.

VPD said that although the focus was on retail theft, some of the people arrested were also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, and violation of a protection order.

The department will continue to work with retailers in the Vancouver area to address and deter theft.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.