21-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood earlier this month.

Police said 21-year-old Joevon Leroy Patterson died in a shooting that happened on the evening of July 8.

At about 7:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Patterson dead. Another person was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers detained possible persons of interest in the area of Southeast 120th Avenue, north of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police said those people were interviewed by homicide detectives and then released.

No charges have been filed and no suspects have been arrested at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991; or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.

