Air quality advisory issued for Portland metro, Williamette Valley

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for the Portland/Vancouver metro areas and the Williamette Valley on Tuesday because of increased smog and wildfire smoke.

The DEQ said ozone pollution was expected to reach levels in the afternoon that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, people over 65, pregnant women and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are high.

DEQ expected the air quality advisory to last until Saturday night.

Wildfire smoke is drifting in from California, but isn't having much of an effect on air quality near sea level. Expect our skies to turn more hazy over the next 12-24 hours. #PDX #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/okYkJEwARH — FOX 12 KPTV Weather (@fox12weather) July 26, 2022

A large wildfire is burning near Yosemite National Park in California called the Oak Fire. Upper level winds will send some of that wildfire smoke from California across Oregon between Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron said the area probably won’t see hazy skies until late Tuesday, but to not be surprised if it arrives earlier.

Smoke will be thin and shouldn’t reduce surface level air quality too much, but the FOX 12 Weather team will keep a close eye on it and let you know if that changes. If the smoke turns a bit thicker, highs will struggle to hit 100 degrees.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.

Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight, so pollution levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early evenings. Air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.

Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s Air Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on a smartphone

