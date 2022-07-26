Clackamas County fire agencies set upcoming burn ban

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – All Clackamas County fire agencies are ordering a high-fire danger burn ban beginning Thursday.

Canby Fire District made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at the recommendation of the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board.

Affected agencies include Aurora Fire Department, Canby Fire District, Clackamas Fire District #1, Colton Fire District, Estacada Fire District, Hoodland Fire District #74, Molalla Fire District, and Sandy Fire District #72.

The order will ban the following:

Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.). Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.). Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris, or controlled burning.

Not prohibited are:

Small outdoor cooking, warming, or recreational fires. These include portable or permanent fire pits, fire tables, and campfires, with a maximum fuel area of three feet in diameter and two feet in height in a safe location away from combustibles or vegetation and are fully extinguished after use. Barbeque grills, smokers and similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas, or similar fuels.

Any violation of the burn ban may result in responsibility for damage or fines.

Portland fire, Washington County, and Polk County all currently have fire bans in place for the current heat wave.

