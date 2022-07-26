Confirmed case of monkeypox in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of monkeypox in a Clark County resident.

Public Health was notified Monday morning that a Clark County man with no recent travel history tested positive for monkeypox and is isolating at home.

Clark County Public Health is working with him to identify anyone who may have been exposed. Currently, vaccination for the virus is only recommended for people who have had close contact with an infected person but have not yet developed an infection.

“While we have identified the first case of monkeypox in Clark County, the risk to the public remains very low,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “Anyone can get monkeypox. But unlike COVID-19, monkeypox virus does not spread easily between people.”

Monkeypox is spread through close contact with an infected person who has symptoms:

Direct contact with rash, scabs or body fluids of an infected person.

Respiratory droplets (saliva) during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact with an infected person.

Contact with bedding, clothing or other objects that have been contaminated by body fluids or sores of an infected person.

Monkeypox illness often begins with flu-like symptoms such as:

Fever.

Headache.

Muscle aches.

Swollen lymph nodes.

Exhaustion.

A few days later, the person develops a rash. The rash then turns into raised bumps, which fill with fluid. Typically, the rash is mostly on the face, arms, legs and hands. However, if a person was infected during sexual contact, the rash might only be on the genitals or anus.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear as early as five days and up to 21 days after exposure. People with monkeypox are contagious as soon as they develop symptoms and continue to be contagious until the rash has fully healed. Most people recover within two to four weeks, but the disease can be serious, especially for people who are immunocompromised, children and pregnant people.

People who feel sick or have any rashes or sores – or whose partners are sick or have rashes or sores – should avoid sex and gatherings, especially if they involve close skin-to-skin contact or prolonged face-to-face contact, and should see a health care provider. Before visiting the medical office, people should notify their provider that they are concerned about monkeypox and whether they recently had close contact with a person who had a similar rash or a person who has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.