Day 3 of heatwave expected to bring triple-digit temps to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Day three of a week-long heatwave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to much of the Pacific Northwest.

The hottest days of the week are expected to be Tuesday-Thursday as a heat ridge builds overhead. Temperatures will soar to around 100 degrees, with overnight lows barely dropping into the 60s.

A large wildfire is burning near Yosemite National Park in California called the Oak Fire. Upper level winds will send some of that wildfire smoke from California across Oregon between Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron says the area probably won’t see hazy skies until late Tuesday, but to not be surprised if it arrives earlier though. This will lead to a couple of hazier days Wednesday and Thursday. Smoke will be thin and shouldn’t reduce surface level air quality too much, but the FOX 12 Weather team will keep a close eye on it and let you know if that changes. If the smoke turns a bit thicker, highs will struggle to hit 100 degrees.

The heatwave will continue through Saturday, but a minor cooling trend will be taking place. It’s possible the metro area will have one more afternoon in the low 90s on Sunday. By early next week, temperatures will trend back into the mid 80s, which is much more normal for this time of year.

