Advertisement

DAY 3 OF HEATWAVE

FOX 12 Oregon 7-Day Forecast
FOX 12 Oregon 7-Day Forecast(KPTV)
By Andy Carson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:03 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Day three of our heatwave has arrived. We officially hit 99 degrees yesterday and PDX. We bumped today’s afternoon high up to 101. 101 would be a record high for today. Plan on lots of sun with a chance of some slightly hazy conditions developing this afternoon. There’s a chance we will see some of the smoke from fires in California filter in this afternoon through Thursday. At this point it doesn’t look like it will majorly impact our air quality. 

Hazy to smoky sunshine tomorrow and Thursday, highs going 100 and 99. Sunny on Friday, high 98. Mostly sunny over the weekend with 90s continuing, going from 96 on Saturday to 90 on Sunday. Monday should be a little cooler with partly cloudy skies and a high of 86. Of course out excessive heat warning continues through most of the week.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7/25/2022
HEAT WAVE THROUGH AT LEAST SATURDAY, THIN SMOKE POSSIBLE
Monday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (7/25)
Monday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (7/25)
Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/25)
Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/25)
FOX 12 7-Day Forecast
HEATWAVE IS HERE