DAY 3 OF HEATWAVE

Day three of our heatwave has arrived. We officially hit 99 degrees yesterday and PDX. We bumped today’s afternoon high up to 101. 101 would be a record high for today. Plan on lots of sun with a chance of some slightly hazy conditions developing this afternoon. There’s a chance we will see some of the smoke from fires in California filter in this afternoon through Thursday. At this point it doesn’t look like it will majorly impact our air quality.

Hazy to smoky sunshine tomorrow and Thursday, highs going 100 and 99. Sunny on Friday, high 98. Mostly sunny over the weekend with 90s continuing, going from 96 on Saturday to 90 on Sunday. Monday should be a little cooler with partly cloudy skies and a high of 86. Of course out excessive heat warning continues through most of the week.

