Discarded cigarette sparks Forest Park fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A discarded cigarette sparked a fire in Forest Park Sunday afternoon.

A fire truck arrived and extinguished the flames shortly after a passerby called 911, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

“We’re all very lucky that this was in the middle of the afternoon, when someone was walking nearby and called 9-1-1, and not in the middle of the night, when the fire may have spread rapidly,” said PFR in a tweet.

The Portland metro area was under an ‘excessive heat warning’ through Friday and a burn ban until further notice.

