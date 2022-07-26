‘GetMyBoat’ makes it easy to get on the water

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – GetMyBoat, which calls itself the Airbnb of boats, allows its users to find water experiences all over the world in one place!

Whether it’s renting a kayak from a neighbor or chartering a boat for a party, the app and website make it easy to find what you’re looking for.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with a host on the app to learn more about how the app can help make the most of your summer.

Check out GetMyBoat here.

