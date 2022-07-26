Advertisement

‘GetMyBoat’ makes it easy to get on the water

GetMyBoat, which calls itself the Airbnb of boats, allows its users to find water experiences all over the world in one place!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – GetMyBoat, which calls itself the Airbnb of boats, allows its users to find water experiences all over the world in one place!

Whether it’s renting a kayak from a neighbor or chartering a boat for a party, the app and website make it easy to find what you’re looking for.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with a host on the app to learn more about how the app can help make the most of your summer.

Check out GetMyBoat here.

