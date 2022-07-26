Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to extreme heat

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to forecasted high temperatures.

Much of the Pacific Northwest will be under an excessive heat warning this week, with temperatures from Tuesday-Thursday forecasted to be in the triple-digits. There will be little or no cooling overnight.

The governor’s office said high temperatures may impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.

“With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” said Gov. Brown. “I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”

The Oregon counties under the state of emergency are: Columbia, Clackamas, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill.

Gov. Brown has directed the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state’s Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures. She has also directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.

To find cooling centers in Oregon, call 211 or visit their website.

A full copy of the emergency declaration can be found here.

For forecast updates, click here.

