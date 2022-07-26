Oregon hate crime reporting increases 53% from 2020 to 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission released its third annual report on bias crime and non-criminal bias incidents and found that calls to the hotline increased 53% from 2020 to 2021.

The local U.S. Attorney’s and FBI offices commend the people who come forward to report hate-related incidents. Federal law enforcement leaders encourage anyone with information about hate crimes to call Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline, local law enforcement or submit a tip with the FBI.

The Justice Department said it is committed to supporting victims of these crimes.

“Violent acts motivated by hate have no place in our shared community. The FBI is working with our law enforcement and community partners to hold those accountable who are so callously targeting innocent people,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “Even as we are seeing some increased reporting of hate crimes, we know the vast majority of these incidents are still going underreported and we need your help. If you’re the victim of a hate crime or know someone being victimized, please contact law enforcement and the FBI.”

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

If your case is an emergency, call 911 first. You can report the hate crime or hate-related incident to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline or submit a tip to the FBI.

