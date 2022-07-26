Hazmat crews clear Forest Grove ammonia leak after 35 hours

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – After 35 hours on scene, crews have cleared the scene of a dangerous ammonia leak in Forest Grove.

At about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said crews were investigating an ammonia leak at Lineage Logistics, located at 4124 24th Avenue. Crews found the leak in one of the large cold storage rooms and worked through the evening to stop the leak, as well as safely ventilate the product that leaked.

Crews closed 24th Avenue between Yew Street and Quince Street during the response. Residents and businesses in the area were asked to remain indoors.

Hazmat technicians from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were able to stop the leak with Forest Grove Fire briefly reopening 24th Avenue at 5 a.m. Monday before the street closed again just before 7 a.m. due to the strong ammonia odor.

After nearly 35 hours, officials deemed the affected room clear from any hazardous ammonia levels. Fire, hazmat crews, and medical personnel left the scene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after turning the room back to the faculty.

Forest Grove Fire was helped on scene by Cornelius Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District, Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, Metro West Ambulance, Forest Grove Police, Washington County Sheriff Office, Forest Grove Public Works and Forest Grove Light & Power.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.