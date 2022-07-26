HEAT WAVE THROUGH AT LEAST SATURDAY, HAZY SKIES NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS

It’s turning out to be another scorcher across the metro area (and beyond). Temperatures are a couple of degrees warmer than Monday, so we should finish the day around 99-102 at PDX. A large ridge of high pressure is inching its way over the Pacific Northwest, and will keep afternoons very hot through Saturday. An excessive heat warning was extended for our western valleys through Saturday evening. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer the next couple of nights, struggling to fall into the 60s. Along the coast, an onshore wind (wind directed from the ocean to land) will keep highs in the 60s and 70s. It looks like we will escape this heat wave without dealing with that hot & dry offshore wind.

An air quality advisory has also been issued for the Portland/Vancouver metro area. Photochemical smog (A.K.A. ozone) is becoming more of an issue. This is a pollutant that forms when sunlight interacts with the gases that come out vehicles. It’s a fairly common thing to see during summertime, especially during hot and sunny stretches with light wind. You might consider reducing your time outdoors if you have respiratory issues. Our skies are also turning hazy from wildfire smoke drifting in from California. Smoke particles may reduce a bit of the sunshine coming in, but it won’t do much to deter heating. Daytime highs should still reach 98-103 through Friday (and potentially Saturday).

Toward the end of the weekend and early next week, the heat dome will start to move southeast of our region, opening the door to a cooler trough of low pressure. We don’t have any rain coming early next week, but a strengthening onshore flow should bring more clouds and cooler temps. Daytime highs will drop back into the 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Stay cool out there!

