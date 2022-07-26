Police arrest dog-napper in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a dog-napper on Monday following a pet theft on Sunday night.

According to an Instagram post by the Portland Police, the stolen dog was removed from a vehicle while the owner was inside a business for 30 minutes. Under Oregon law, people may break a car window to save an animal in danger, but they must also contact the police right away and wait at the scene.

In this instance, the owner returned to find their dog missing and a phone number. Despite repeated calls from the owner and police, the person who took the dog refused to return it.

On Monday, the dog-napper called the owner and said they would return the pet for $100. They made a plan to meet at the Fred Meyer on West Burnside Street.

Following the exchange, police arrested a 46-year-old Portland resident who also had an outstanding parole warrant for ID theft. They were booked into Multnomah County Jail, police said.

The dog was returned to the owner.

