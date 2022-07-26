Police arrest Eugene man for 3 burglaries

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Lane County Sherriff’s Office said it arrested a Eugene man in connection with three home burglaries, Tuesday.

Police identified Jason Matthew Bowen of Eugene as the person caught on camera during a burglary near Coburg Road on Thursday.

The victim had returned home to a shattered front door and missing items, including jewelry and family heirlooms.

After Bowen was arrested during a traffic stop, police searched his home and found “significant jewelry” and other stolen property from the burglary on Coburg Road as well as from two previous break-ins near Lorane Highway, police said.

Bowen was taken to Lane County Jail and charged with three counts of burglary, criminal mischief, identity theft and possession of burglary tools.

