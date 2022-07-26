Advertisement

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in N. Portland

Scene photo
Scene photo(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:12 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the St. Johns neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

At about 1:14 a.m., there were reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of North Fessenden Street. Police at the scene told FOX 12 that there was an officer-involved shooting but did not release any further details.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured.

North Fessenden is closed between North Macrum and North Columbia Way during the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Excessive Heat Watch for Portland metro area this week
Day 3 of heatwave expected to bring triple-digit temps to Pacific Northwest
A new Oregon law is meant to protect renters who install an AC unit.
New Oregon bill makes it easier for renters to install A/C units
New Oregon bill makes it easier for renters to install A/C units
Water rescue called off at Hagg Lake after swimmer does not resurface