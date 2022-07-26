Police investigating officer-involved shooting in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the St. Johns neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

At about 1:14 a.m., there were reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of North Fessenden Street. Police at the scene told FOX 12 that there was an officer-involved shooting but did not release any further details.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured.

North Fessenden is closed between North Macrum and North Columbia Way during the investigation.

