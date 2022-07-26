Police searching for suspect after officer-involved shooting, pursuit in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect following an officer-involved shooting and pursuit in the St. Johns neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

At about 1:12 a.m., North Precinct officers were called out to reports of a shot being fired in the 6700 block of North Fessenden Street. Police said a witness reported hearing a shot, seeing the flash from a gun, and thought they may have just witnessed a homicide.

Officers arrived to the scene and tried to contact the suspect who was inside a truck. Police said the suspect rammed a patrol vehicle with the truck and appeared to try to run over an officer who was on foot. According to police, that officer fired at the suspect driver.

Another officer tried to stop the suspect with his patrol vehicle, but the suspect hit the patrol vehicle and drove off.

Police said a pursuit began, but ended after the officer lost the vehicle in the neighborhood. The suspect has not been located and it is not known if he was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

“I am pleased that our officers were not injured this morning. We will complete a thorough investigation into this morning’s incident and I know detectives will work diligently to locate the suspect involved,” said Deputy Chief Frome, who responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 and reference case number 22-199792.

North Fessenden will be closed between North Macrum Avenue and North Columbia Way during the investigation.

