Portland Parks & Recreation lays out plan to manage invasive, destructive pest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation is laying out its plan to manage an invasive species that was just recently spotted in the metro area.

Emerald ash borers were discovered at the end of last month in Forest Grove, and it was the first confirmed sighting on the West Coast. The ash borer is an exotic beetle that destroys ash trees.

In response, Portland Parks says it’s now keeping inventories of ash trees and other tree species across the city. It’s also removing those trees from the city’s Street Tree Planting list.

Portland Parks is also talking with the Oregon Department of Forestry to help create a response plan.

“We know that in Portland, a love of trees is a key part of our shared identity,” says Portland Parks Commissioner Rubio. “PP&R’s Urban Forestry experts have anticipated the arrival of the emerald ash beetle and have taken initial steps. Once we learn more from the Department of Forestry, we’ll be able to determine additional roles and actions for Portland.”

Oregon biologists have been worried about finding emerald ash borers in the state for years. The insect had been slowly moving west since first being found in Michigan in 2002.

To report an emerald ash borer sighting, click here. You can find more information from ODF here.

