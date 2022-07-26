TriMet offers free rides to those seeking cooling shelters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet has waived all rider fees for people seeking cooling shelters while Portland is under a heat-related state of emergency.

“We will not turn away anyone riding to and from a cooling shelter who cannot pay fare,” Trimet tweeted on Tuesday.

Anyone who is traveling to or from a cooling shelter by bus should inform the driver as they are boarding.

Riders should give themselves plenty of time when traveling by TriMet and check the latest alerts here, as there may be heat-related delays to service.

Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to the forecasted high temperatures.

Much of the Pacific Northwest will be under an excessive heat warning this week, with temperatures from Tuesday-Thursday forecasted to be in the triple-digits. There will be little or no cooling overnight.

The governor’s office said high temperatures may impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.

