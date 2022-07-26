Ways to cool off as a heat wave arrives in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This week will be nearing 100-degree temperatures! What better way to cool off than in the water!

To beat the heat, you can head to splash pads, the pools, and the Willamette River. Portland Parks & Rec pools would normally close in the afternoon, but those hours have changed into the evening to give families more time for summer fun.

But there is still a need for lifeguards. Which means space at the pool is limited.

“We created a structure that it can grow as we hire more people -- we can expand that structure to grow. So right now, it’s the right size for the capacity that we have,” says Commissioner Carmen Rubio.

If pools and splash pads aren’t cutting it -- you can head to the Willamette River which stands at a cool 72 degrees. Some local spots you can go to are Poet’s Beach, Crescent Beach, Tom McCall Bowl Beach, Sellwood Riverfront Park, Cathedral Park, and Kevin Duckworth Dock.

Information on pools can be found by clicking here. The city also has resources for finding splash pads and swimming in the Willamette River.

