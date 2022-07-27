Baby found safe after vehicle stolen in Tualatin; suspect in custody

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a suspect stole a vehicle with a 9-month-old baby inside in Tualatin on Wednesday morning.

Washington County Dispatch told FOX 12 that the theft happened outside the Oregon Dog Rescue, located at 6700 Southwest Nyberg Street.

Tualatin police confirmed the 9-month-old baby was found safe in north Portland. The baby is said to be doing okay. Police also took the suspect into custody, but have not released their name.

No additional details have been released at this time.

