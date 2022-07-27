Advertisement

Baby found safe after vehicle stolen in Tualatin; suspect in custody

The theft happened outside the Oregon Dog Rescue on SW Nyberg
The theft happened outside the Oregon Dog Rescue on SW Nyberg(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a suspect stole a vehicle with a 9-month-old baby inside in Tualatin on Wednesday morning.

Washington County Dispatch told FOX 12 that the theft happened outside the Oregon Dog Rescue, located at 6700 Southwest Nyberg Street.

Tualatin police confirmed the 9-month-old baby was found safe in north Portland. The baby is said to be doing okay. Police also took the suspect into custody, but have not released their name.

No additional details have been released at this time.

