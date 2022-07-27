Child found safe after vehicle they were in was stolen in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a suspect stole a vehicle with a child inside in Tualatin on Wednesday morning.

Washington County Dispatch told FOX 12 that the theft happened outside the Oregon Dog Rescue, located at 6700 Southwest Nyberg Street.

Tualatin police confirmed the child has been found safe, but did not say where and when. There’s no word at this time if the suspect or vehicle have also been located.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update the story when new information is released.

