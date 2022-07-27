Advertisement

Child found safe after vehicle they were in was stolen in Tualatin

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a suspect stole a vehicle with a child inside in Tualatin on Wednesday morning.

Washington County Dispatch told FOX 12 that the theft happened outside the Oregon Dog Rescue, located at 6700 Southwest Nyberg Street.

Tualatin police confirmed the child has been found safe, but did not say where and when. There’s no word at this time if the suspect or vehicle have also been located.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update the story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Records fall as Pacific Northwest swelters under multiday heat wave
Apartment complex damaged by two-alarm fire
Two-alarm fire damages apartment complex in Eugene, no injuries reported
Renters frustrated over A/C changes.
New law to help get A/C units into apartments backfires for some renters
New law to help get A/C units into apartments backfires for some renters