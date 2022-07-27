Damaged lock on Columbia River slows traffic

JOHN DAY Ore. (KPTV) - A damaged lock on the Columbia River in eastern Oregon was causing traffic delays on the water Wednesday.

According to a statement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, technicians found the damage to a lower guide wheel on July 25 and closed the lock to river traffic.

“At this point, we’re unsure of what caused the damage to the guide wheel, but our main focus will be getting the lock back into full service,” said Col. Mike Helton, Portland District commander. “We understand the critical importance these locks have on commerce moving along the Columbia River and know that any unexpected closures have major impacts on commercial river users. Our goal is to minimize disruption to river users.”

Locks are typically closed at Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day dams in February each year to make repairs, complete inspections and perform maintenance. However, the Corps said aging infrastructure, wear and tear, and other issues have caused unexpected outages in recent years: in 2019, the Bonneville Lock needed emergency repairs for a sill block, and in 2021, district officials shut down The Dalles Lock for emergency repairs to a miter gate.

Portland District locks on the Columbia River pass 10 million of the 50.5 million tons of commerce shipped annually in the nation.

The Columbia River is the number one U.S. export gateway for wheat and barley, the number two U.S. export gateway for corn and soy, and the number one U.S. export gateway for West Coast mineral bulk, according to a statement from the Corps. The Columbia River system is also a national leader in wood exports and auto imports and exports. Tourism is also a major industry along the Columbia River, approximately 15,000 passengers a year go through these Locks on cruise ships, which accounts for $15 to 20 million in revenue for local economies.

