How to make your own air conditioning at home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The heat’s on in the metro area this week and if you don’t have air conditioning, you may not be completely out of luck - you can always make your own.

FOX 12 spent the day making a do-it-yourself AC with just a few materials from ACE Hardware. All you’ll need is a Styrofoam cooler, a small fan, a couple of PVC pipes and of course, ice.

You’ll need to trace the PVC pipes on the sides of the cooler and cut them out. Once they’re cut, put the PVC pipes into the holes you cut.

After that, repeat the tracing step with your fan face down on the lid of the cooler. You’ll want to secure that with duct tape. Once that’s done, turn on the fan and let it do the rest of the work.

We let our AC run for a few hours and the air it was pumping out was 71 degrees.

